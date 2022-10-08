Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.