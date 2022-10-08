Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 18,223 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

