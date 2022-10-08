Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 18,223 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

