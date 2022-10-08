Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 18,223 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12.
- On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VERA stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.