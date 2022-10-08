Verano Holdings Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million.
Verano Price Performance
Shares of VRNOF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Verano has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.37.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
