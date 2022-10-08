Verano Holdings Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNOF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Verano has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.37.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

