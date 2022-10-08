Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Lowered to $5.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading

