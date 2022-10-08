Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $735,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.7% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 448,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

