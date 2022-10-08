Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.09.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.65.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

