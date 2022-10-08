Viacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,409.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00273844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003208 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.