Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,020,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,517 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

