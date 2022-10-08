VicMove Trading Down 15.7% This Week (VIM)

VicMove (VIM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, VicMove has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. VicMove has a total market cap of $950,596.14 and $91,537.00 worth of VicMove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VicMove token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VicMove Token Profile

VicMove’s total supply is 45,399,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,332,596 tokens. The official website for VicMove is vicmove.com. VicMove’s official Twitter account is @vicmoveofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VicMove

According to CryptoCompare, “VicMove (VIM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VicMove has a current supply of 45,399,987 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VicMove is 0.02119309 USD and is up 9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $83,979.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicmove.com/.”

