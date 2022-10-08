Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.52. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 6.56 and a one year high of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

