Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Acquires 2,654 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings purchased 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £24,867.98 ($30,048.31).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ATST opened at GBX 939 ($11.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 972.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 956.83. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.84 ($10.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($13.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

