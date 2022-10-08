Victory Gem (VTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,875.00

Victory Gem (VTG) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Victory Gem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Victory Gem has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $23,875.00 worth of Victory Gem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Victory Gem has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Victory Gem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Victory Gem Profile

Victory Gem’s launch date was March 24th, 2022. Victory Gem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Victory Gem is victorygem.io. Victory Gem’s official Twitter account is @victorygemtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Victory Gem

According to CryptoCompare, “Victory Gem (VTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Victory Gem has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Victory Gem is 0.00275993 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $75,366.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://victorygem.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Victory Gem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Victory Gem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Victory Gem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Victory Gem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Victory Gem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.