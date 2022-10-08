Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrea Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -9,801.09% -40.77% -27.70% Astrea Acquisition N/A -293.29% -0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

33.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Astrea Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 381.39 -$352.90 million ($1.42) -3.42 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Astrea Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 6 4 0 0 1.40 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $8.36, suggesting a potential upside of 72.45%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

