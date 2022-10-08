VitaDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $12,038.00 (VITA)

VitaDAO (VITA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One VitaDAO token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VitaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $12,038.00 worth of VitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VitaDAO has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VitaDAO Token Profile

VitaDAO’s total supply is 19,307,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,027,244 tokens. The Reddit community for VitaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/VitaDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VitaDAO is vitadao.medium.com. VitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @vita_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. VitaDAO’s official website is www.vitadao.com.

Buying and Selling VitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “VitaDAO (VITA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. VitaDAO has a current supply of 19,307,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VitaDAO is 0.98665748 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $365.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vitadao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VitaDAO directly using US dollars.

