Vivid Labs Market Capitalization Hits $8.43 Million (VID)

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Vivid Labs has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Labs has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $18,690.00 worth of Vivid Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000404 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vivid Labs uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Vivid Labs’ total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,087,301 tokens. Vivid Labs’ official Twitter account is @vividlabshq. Vivid Labs’ official message board is medium.com/vivid-labs. The official website for Vivid Labs is www.vividlabs.com.

Vivid Labs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Labs (VID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vivid Labs has a current supply of 265,000,000 with 166,087,301.3192324 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Labs is 0.04850116 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,669.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vividlabs.com/.”

