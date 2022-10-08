Vodka Token (VODKA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Vodka Token (VODKA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Vodka Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodka Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodka Token has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $10,926.00 worth of Vodka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vodka Token Token Profile

Vodka Token’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. Vodka Token’s total supply is 254,946,926,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,049,253,576 tokens. Vodka Token’s official Twitter account is @vodkatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodka Token is https://reddit.com/r/vodkatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vodka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@vodkatokenbsc. The official website for Vodka Token is vodkatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Vodka Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodka Token (VODKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vodka Token has a current supply of 254,946,926,728.46 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vodka Token is 0.00008034 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vodkatoken.com/.”

