Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €29.20

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

