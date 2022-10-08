Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €29.20

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
