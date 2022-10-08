Voice Street (VST) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Voice Street (VST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Voice Street token can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Voice Street has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $96,960.00 worth of Voice Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voice Street has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.33 or 0.99985168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Voice Street Token Profile

Voice Street (CRYPTO:VST) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2022. Voice Street’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,833,328 tokens. Voice Street’s official message board is voicestreet.medium.com. Voice Street’s official website is www.voicestreet.org. Voice Street’s official Twitter account is @voicestreetnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voice Street Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voice Street (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Voice Street has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Voice Street is 0.05453336 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,084.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.voicestreet.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voice Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voice Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voice Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

