Volt Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (VOLT)

Volt Inu (VOLT) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Volt Inu has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $375,806.00 worth of Volt Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Volt Inu has traded 90.3% lower against the dollar. One Volt Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Volt Inu Token Profile

Volt Inu’s genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for Volt Inu is voltinu.in. Volt Inu’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Volt Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Volt Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Volt Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Volt Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

