Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Volt Inu V2 has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Volt Inu V2 has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Volt Inu V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Volt Inu V2 token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Volt Inu V2 Token Profile

Volt Inu V2 (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu V2’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,716,436,521,541 tokens. Volt Inu V2’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial. Volt Inu V2’s official website is voltinu.in.

Volt Inu V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu V2 has a current supply of 69,000,000,000,000 with 54,766,287,142,827 in circulation. The last known price of Volt Inu V2 is 0.00000057 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,547,762.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Volt Inu V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Volt Inu V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

