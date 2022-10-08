Volution Group plc (FAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volution Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,380.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.03. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.