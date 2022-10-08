Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £612.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,380.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.03. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

