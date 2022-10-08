Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

