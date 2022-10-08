Vortex Defi 1-Day Volume Tops $186.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $20,000.86 and approximately $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.01623067 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Vortex Defi Token Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 tokens. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vortex Defi’s official website is vortexdefi.com.

Vortex Defi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex Defi (VTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vortex Defi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 2,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vortex Defi is 0.00146758 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vortexdefi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

