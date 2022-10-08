Voxies Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (VOXEL)

Voxies (VOXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Voxies has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Voxies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voxies token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voxies has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Voxies

Voxies’ genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Voxies’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Voxies is https://reddit.com/r/voxiesnft/. The official website for Voxies is voxies.io. The official message board for Voxies is voxiesnft.medium.com. Voxies’ official Twitter account is @voxiesnft/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voxies Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voxies (VOXEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Voxies has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 64,021,081 in circulation. The last known price of Voxies is 0.25108742 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,019,053.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voxies.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voxies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voxies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voxies using one of the exchanges listed above.

