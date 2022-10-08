Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.90 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

