Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.25 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00021788 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $101.62 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.91 or 0.99953148 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022329 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.55641607 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $28,210,806.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.