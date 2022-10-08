W Green Pay Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (WGP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $281,868.31 and $479,224.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @wgreenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is https://reddit.com/r/wgreenpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “W Green Pay (WGP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. W Green Pay has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 17,630,267.351556 in circulation. The last known price of W Green Pay is 0.01595772 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $481,560.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wpay.sg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars.

