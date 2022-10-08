Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €114.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €104.25 ($106.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($190.92).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

