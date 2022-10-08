WadzPay Token (WTK) Price Up 22.5% This Week

WadzPay Token (WTK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. WadzPay Token has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $509,090.00 worth of WadzPay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WadzPay Token has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One WadzPay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WadzPay Token Token Profile

WadzPay Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. WadzPay Token’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. WadzPay Token’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. WadzPay Token’s official Twitter account is @wadzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. WadzPay Token’s official website is wadzpay.com.

Buying and Selling WadzPay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WadzPay Token (WTK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WadzPay Token has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WadzPay Token is 0.02303086 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,193,576.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wadzpay.com/.”

