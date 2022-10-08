Wakanda Inu (WKD) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Wakanda Inu (WKD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Wakanda Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wakanda Inu has a total market cap of $417,394.95 and approximately $29,429.00 worth of Wakanda Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wakanda Inu has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wakanda Inu

Wakanda Inu was first traded on November 10th, 2021. Wakanda Inu’s total supply is 185,514,622,488,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,244,753,003,541 tokens. Wakanda Inu’s official Twitter account is @wakandainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wakanda Inu’s official message board is wakandainu.medium.com. Wakanda Inu’s official website is www.wakandainu.com.

Buying and Selling Wakanda Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Wakanda Inu (WKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wakanda Inu has a current supply of 185,514,622,488,661 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wakanda Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $28,419.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wakandainu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wakanda Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wakanda Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wakanda Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

