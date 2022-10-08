Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Shares of WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

