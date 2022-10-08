Walken Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $100.65 million and $1.76 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walken has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken (WLKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Walken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walken is 0.0481654 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,714,839.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

