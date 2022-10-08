Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,573 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

