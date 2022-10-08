Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,435.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.93.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

