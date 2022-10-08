Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 386,340 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

