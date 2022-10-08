Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.