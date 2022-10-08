Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05.
