Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 108,751 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6,172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

