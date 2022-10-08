WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 22.24.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

