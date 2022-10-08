WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 22.24.
WAM Active Company Profile
