WAM Global Limited (WGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
WAM Global Price Performance
Insider Transactions at WAM Global
In other WAM Global news, insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley 84,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th.
WAM Global Company Profile
See Also
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.