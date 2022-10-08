WAM Global Limited (WGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

In other WAM Global news, insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley 84,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

