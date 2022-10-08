WAM Hits One Day Volume of $61,221.00 (WAM)

WAM (WAM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. WAM has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $61,221.00 worth of WAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAM has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WAM Profile

WAM’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. WAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,257,400 tokens. WAM’s official Twitter account is @playwam and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAM’s official website is wam.app. WAM’s official message board is blog.wam.app.

Buying and Selling WAM

According to CryptoCompare, “WAM (WAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WAM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WAM is 0.01603672 USD and is up 23.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $85,022.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wam.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

