Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WAI)

Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token (WAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token has a market capitalization of $326,553.00 and approximately $12,755.00 worth of Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token Profile

Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token’s total supply is 313,631,535 tokens. Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token’s official Twitter account is @wanaka_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token’s official website is www.wanakafarm.com.

Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token (WAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token is 0.00028563 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $909.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wanakafarm.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanaka Farm WAIRERE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.