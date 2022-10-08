Wanaka Farm (WANA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,035.00

Wanaka Farm (WANA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Wanaka Farm has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanaka Farm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Wanaka Farm has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $22,035.00 worth of Wanaka Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wanaka Farm Token Profile

Wanaka Farm launched on August 29th, 2021. Wanaka Farm’s total supply is 499,964,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,770,264 tokens. The official website for Wanaka Farm is wanakafarm.com. The official message board for Wanaka Farm is blog.wanakafarm.com. Wanaka Farm’s official Twitter account is @wanaka_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanaka Farm

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanaka Farm (WANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wanaka Farm has a current supply of 499,964,148 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wanaka Farm is 0.01825171 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,321.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanakafarm.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanaka Farm directly using U.S. dollars.

