Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.31. The stock has a market cap of $743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

