Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT Lowered to €8.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

