Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €9.20 to €8.70. The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

