Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Washington Federal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

