Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 756,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

