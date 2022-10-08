Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AON opened at $273.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.